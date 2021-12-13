Rams Announce 2 Significant Losses For Monday Night

The Los Angeles Rams will be down two key players for tonight’s NFC West clash against the Arizona Cardinals due to COVID-19.

The Rams placed star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and top tight end Tyler Higbee on the reserve/COVID-19 list just a few hours before kickoff on Monday. Both will officially be out for the Week 14 game and possibly longer.

Ramsey and Higbee are just the latest members of the Rams organization to hit the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Running back Darrell Henderson, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Dont’e Deayon all received the same designation over the last two days.

As a result, Los Angeles added five players from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements ahead of Monday night’s contest. Defensive back Grant Haley, running back Javian Hawkins, defensive back Kareem Orr, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Brandon Powell will be active for tonight’s game in Arizona.

LA Rams transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, RB Javian Hawkins, DB Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Brandon Powell

• Activated, from Practice Squad G Jeremiah Kolone — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 13, 2021

Ramsey is by far the biggest loss for the Rams. The All-Pro defensive back is in the midst of another remarkable year and was expected to matchup with Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins on Monday.

Losing Higbee likely won’t have as big of an impact, but he’s also been an important contributor to LA’s offense this season. The sixth-year tight end has 395 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, which is production the Rams will have try and replace on Monday.

Los Angeles needs a win over Arizona in tonight’s game if it hopes to compete for the NFC West crown. At 8-4, the Rams trail the Cardinals (10-2) by two games with just five to play, but can make up a full game with a win on Monday.

Kickoff from Arizona is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.