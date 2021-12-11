Look: Rams Announce Decision On RB Darrell Henderson

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. didn’t practice this Saturday due to an illness. Moments ago, the team issued an official update on his status.

Henderson has been officially placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This comes just a few hours after Rams head coach Sean McVay said Henderson was feeling sick and went for testing.

The timing of this situation isn’t ideal for the Rams. On Monday night, they’ll face the Cardinals in a crucial NFC West matchup.

It’s possible that Henderson could return to the active roster in time for Monday night’s game, but time is not on his side. He’d need to test negative on Sunday and Monday while being asymptotic.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/COVID-19 RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

• Reserve/Injured CB Robert Rochell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2021

Henderson has 648 rushing yards, 172 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through 10 games this season. He is a proven commodity in McVay’s offense.

In the event that Henderson misses Monday’s game, the Rams will need Sony Michel and Mekhi Sargent to carry their rushing attack.

The Rams should have another update on Henderson within the next 24 hours. For now, it’s unlikely that he suits up for the Rams on Monday night.