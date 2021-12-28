The Spun

Rams Announce Encouraging Update On RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers on the field.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams won’t have Darrell Henderson Jr. at their disposal this weekend, but their rushing attack could receive a huge boost in the form of Cam Akers.

Last week, the Rams designated Akers to return from injured reserve. That was a sign that Akers is progressing very well in his injury recovery.

When the news first broke that Akers was being designated to return from injured reserve, NFL fans couldn’t believe it. Usually, it takes players at least eight months to recover from a torn Achilles. Akers, however, isn’t even six months removed from his Achilles injury.

The latest update on Akers is even more surprising than last week’s. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, there’s a legitimate chance that Akers will suit up for this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Akers’ return would give the Rams’ ground game a shot in the arm.

As a rookie, Akers had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. The hope was that he’d take that next step in his progression this season.

If Akers can pick up where he left off last season, the Rams’ offense could really hit its stride right before the postseason begins.

