Rams Announce Encouraging Update On RB Cam Akers

The Los Angeles Rams won’t have Darrell Henderson Jr. at their disposal this weekend, but their rushing attack could receive a huge boost in the form of Cam Akers.

Last week, the Rams designated Akers to return from injured reserve. That was a sign that Akers is progressing very well in his injury recovery.

When the news first broke that Akers was being designated to return from injured reserve, NFL fans couldn’t believe it. Usually, it takes players at least eight months to recover from a torn Achilles. Akers, however, isn’t even six months removed from his Achilles injury.

The latest update on Akers is even more surprising than last week’s. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, there’s a legitimate chance that Akers will suit up for this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Because the lede was inadvertently buried on previous tweet, worth reiterating that Sean McVay says there's a chance RB Cam Akers returns from a summer Achilles injury this Sunday at Baltimore. — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 28, 2021

Akers’ return would give the Rams’ ground game a shot in the arm.

As a rookie, Akers had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries. The hope was that he’d take that next step in his progression this season.

If Akers can pick up where he left off last season, the Rams’ offense could really hit its stride right before the postseason begins.