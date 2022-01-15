Rams Announce Major Loss Before Game vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will be turning to a 37-year-old safety to help them beat the Rams on Monday night.

Sean McVay announced on Saturday afternoon that Taylor Rapp will not play in the Wild Card round because of a concussion. That means the Rams will be without both their starting safeties in Rapp and Jordan Fuller.

So who will the Rams now turn to help them out in the secondary? 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle. No, we’re not kidding.

Weddle is expected to get significant playing time against the Cardinals on Monday night.

Sean McVay spoke at length about Eric Weddle earlier this week.

Weddle’s playing time will largely depend on how he feels physically.

“It’s just physically how he’s feeling. I trust that – for the amount of time that he’s accumulated experience over the course of his career – he knows his body,” McVay said of Weddle, via Rams Wire. “He’s always been a guy that takes care of himself. Can you simulate playing the type of speed and things like that? No. But he’s fresher than he has ever been at this point in his career probably too. You look at the toll that the amount of games takes on these guys’ bodies throughout the course of the season. In a lot of instances, it’s more asking and trusting that he can provide the feedback on how he’s feeling. This isn’t something that you’re going to throw him out there and ask him to play a handful of snaps. We’re figuring out what that role is. He’s already had a good, positive impact and influence on our building just these last couple days. What that role is on the grass is kind of something that we’re working through. That’s partly going to be how he’s physically feeling and where he fits based on the different personnel we want to utilize.”

The Cardinals will no doubt try and exploit the Rams’ secondary on Monday night.