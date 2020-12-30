Rams Announce Major Update On LT Andrew Whitworth

Injuries have decimated the Los Angeles Rams over the past few days, but the team finally received some positive news regarding its personnel.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams might have Andrew Whitworth back on the field sooner than expected. The veteran offensive tackle has been out since Week 10 due to a knee injury.

Whitworth is officially back at practice for Los Angeles, a strong sign that he’s recovering on schedule. He was targeting a return for the playoffs, but it’s possible that he’s active for a Week 17 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

The #Rams announce that LT Andrew Whitworth has returned to practice. He was targeting the playoffs to return… but could he return sooner? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

The Rams could use Whitworth back in their lineup, especially since they’ll be without three key pieces to their offense this Sunday.

Jared Goff is out due to a thumb injury, Darrell Henderson was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, and Cooper Kupp recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Los Angeles needs to beat Arizona, or have Chicago lose to Green Bay in order to make the playoffs.

It’d be a disappointing ending to this season if the Rams miss the postseason. They’ve been impressive for the majority of this year, but they recently hit a rough patch.

If the Rams are without Whitworth for yet another week, Joe Noteboom will get the start at left tackle. The former third-round pick has been reliable over the past couple of games.