Rams Announce Matthew Stafford's Status For Cardinals Game
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in concussion protocol this week, casting doubt around his status for this Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Friday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on his star quarterback.
McVay announced that Stafford is questionable for this Sunday's game. He added that his signal-caller is making "good progress."
Stafford will have roughly 48 hours to get himself ready for kickoff against the Cardinals. If he suffers a setback, that could put his status in jeopardy.
John Wolford would get the start for the Rams in the event Stafford can't play.
Unfortunately for Stafford, the 2022 season hasn't been very kind to him. He's completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Rams will try to avoid a three-game losing streak this Sunday. They'll enter Week 10 with a subpar 3-5 record.