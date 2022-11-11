Rams Announce Matthew Stafford's Status For Cardinals Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in concussion protocol this week, casting doubt around his status for this Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on his star quarterback.

McVay announced that Stafford is questionable for this Sunday's game. He added that his signal-caller is making "good progress."

Stafford will have roughly 48 hours to get himself ready for kickoff against the Cardinals. If he suffers a setback, that could put his status in jeopardy.

John Wolford would get the start for the Rams in the event Stafford can't play.

Unfortunately for Stafford, the 2022 season hasn't been very kind to him. He's completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams will try to avoid a three-game losing streak this Sunday. They'll enter Week 10 with a subpar 3-5 record.