Rams Announce New Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is good to go for Tuesday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Beckham Jr. tested positive earlier in the week and was one of several Rams starters on the Reserve/COVID list due to an outbreak.

Because of that outbreak, the NFL had to move the game to Tuesday, as well as the Eagles-Washington Football Team contest.

Beckham Jr. had two negative tests 24 hours apart and with that, he was able to come off the COVID list and will be active.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) LB Anthony Hines III, WR Brandon Powell • Activated, from Reserve WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Dont’e Deayon, RB Darrell Henderson Jr., LB Justin Hollins, TE Brycen Hopkins, T Alaric Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 18, 2021

Beckham Jr. has been finding his game the last couple of weeks as he’s gotten more comfortable in Sean McVay’s offense.

He found the endzone during Monday’s 30-23 win over the Cardinals and also finished with 77 yards on six receptions.

He also scored a touchdown against the Jaguars on Dec. 5 and against the Packers on Nov. 28. So far, Beckham Jr. has 204 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Kickoff for Tuesday’s game against Seattle will be at 7 p.m. ET. It’ll be televised by FOX depending on where you’re located.