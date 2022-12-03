Rams Announce Potentially Season-Ending Decision On Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

We may have seen the last of Matthew Stafford this season. On Saturday, the Rams officially placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that Stafford cleared concussion protocol. However, the team was still gathering information on the signal-caller's neck injury.

McVay made it clear from the jump that he wouldn't rule out shutting down Stafford for the rest of the season.

"I think there's so many layers to [that decision]," McVay said Friday. "There's so much thought and dialogue that goes into it, but I think first and foremost it's got to get cleared from the medical experts. ... I'm not the expert in that arena, but if there's any sort of sense of, this is something that it'll be better served in the long term or it's going to be a few more weeks, things like that, I think that'll end up kind of taking care of itself."

With this season pretty much over for the Rams, it makes a ton of sense to rest Stafford.

Stafford will finish this year with 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It has been an underwhelming season for the defending champions.

John Wolford will start at quarterback for the Rams this Sunday. Bryce Perkins will be the team's primary backup.