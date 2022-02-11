Look: Rams Announce Significant Roster Move Before Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams will be without at least one key piece on offense this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Moments ago, the team placed tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve.

Higbee suffered a knee injury in the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. Clearly, it was serious enough to force him to miss the Super Bowl.

This is unfortunate news for Higbee, who has been an impact player for the Rams for the past few years. He had 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.

With Higbee out for Sunday’s game, the Rams will need Kendall Blanton to step up at tight end. The Missouri product had five catches for 57 yards in the NFC Championship.

LA Rams Transactions

• Activated from Reserve RB Darrell Henderson Jr., NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

• Reserve/Injured TE Tyler Higbee, T Joseph Noteboom — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

It’s not all bad news for the Rams this afternoon.

Los Angeles has activated running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day from injured reserve. They’ll be good to go this Sunday.

Henderson should give the Rams’ rushing attack a boost. In the regular season, he had 688 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.