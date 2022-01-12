Rams Announce Surprise Signing Days Before Playoffs Begin

The Los Angeles Rams are turning back the clock before the playoffs. The team has signed 37-year-old safety Eric Weddle, who retired from football two years ago.

Weddle last played in a game on December 29, 2019. The 2007 second-round draft pick played one season with the Rams after three in Baltimore and nine with the Chargers.

Weddle’s agent David Canter announced the signing on Twitter.

In his lone season with Los Angeles, Weddle started all 16 games and recorded 108 tackles and four passes defensed. The 2019 Rams finished 9-7, missing the playoffs.

Now, Weddle could be called upon to help mitigate the loss of starting safety Jordan Fuller, who is out for the playoffs with an ankle injury. The Rams will open up the postseason this Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

If we’re being honest, Weddle had a hell of an NFL career–six-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, 2010s All-Decade Team–but the dude is 37 and hasn’t played a snap in over two calendar years. How much of a positive impact can he possibly have, even in a limited role?

Guess we’ll find out soon enough.