Rams Announce Update On Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is tackled by a member of the Patriots.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots tackles Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams on a pass play during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are on track to have standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp back on the field for this weekend’s Wild Card game against Seattle.

Kupp missed the regular season finale against Arizona after testing positive for COVID-19. He was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also announced that he is expecting to get defensive tackle Michael Brockers back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this week.

Kupp finished the regular season with 92 receptions for 974 yards and three touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark on three occasions.

Kupp has only played in one playoff game with Los Angeles–he missed the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl two years ago with a knee injury–but he was productive in that lone appearance. In the 2017 Wild Card loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Kupp caught eight passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams are set to face the NFC West champion Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.


