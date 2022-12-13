Rams Announce Week 15 Starting Quarterback Decision
Moments ago, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that quarterback John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury. As a result, Baker Mayfield is on track to start against the Packers next Monday night.
Mayfield had an epic debut with the Rams last Thursday, leading a game-winning drive against the Raiders with no timeouts left. He finished the game with 230 passing yards and a touchdown.
McVay told reporters that he was impressed by Mayfield's performance in Week 14.
"I was really impressed," McVay said. "I don’t know if I would say surprised because I’ve always been a fan of the things he was capable of. But to say I expected this, it certainly exceeded our expectations. But it was a lot of fun watching him go to work."
Now, Mayfield will have the chance to show the world that his debut with the Rams wasn't a fluke.
Every start moving forward for Mayfield is an audition for teams in need of a quarterback.
Another strong performance for Mayfield would increase his chances of earning a starting job in 2023.
We'll see what Mayfield can do with a full week of preparation in McVay's system.