Rams Announce Week 15 Starting Quarterback Decision

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Moments ago, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that quarterback John Wolford is still dealing with a neck injury. As a result, Baker Mayfield is on track to start against the Packers next Monday night.

Mayfield had an epic debut with the Rams last Thursday, leading a game-winning drive against the Raiders with no timeouts left. He finished the game with 230 passing yards and a touchdown.

McVay told reporters that he was impressed by Mayfield's performance in Week 14.

"I was really impressed," McVay said. "I don’t know if I would say surprised because I’ve always been a fan of the things he was capable of. But to say I expected this, it certainly exceeded our expectations. But it was a lot of fun watching him go to work."

Now, Mayfield will have the chance to show the world that his debut with the Rams wasn't a fluke.

Every start moving forward for Mayfield is an audition for teams in need of a quarterback.

Another strong performance for Mayfield would increase his chances of earning a starting job in 2023.

We'll see what Mayfield can do with a full week of preparation in McVay's system.