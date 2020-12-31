Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is confident he can deliver his team a win against the Cardinals this weekend.

Jared Goff won’t play on Sunday after undergoing surgery on his thumb this week. The Rams are hopeful he can return in time for the playoffs.

Wolford, meanwhile, will make his NFL debut this weekend – and it’s not a meaningless start. The Rams’ backup has an opportunity to secure a playoff berth for his team. A win sends Los Angeles to the playoffs. A loss puts the Rams’ postseason fate in the hands of the Packers and Bears. A Bears’ loss automatically sends the Rams to the playoffs.

Wolford isn’t letting the high stakes impact him all too much. He’s confident in his abilities heading into the weekend.

“I know I can spin it, I know I can make the throws, and then mentally, it’s about making the right decisions to give us the best chance to win,” Wolford said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. “I’m confident going into this week.”

Don’t know much about John Wolford? You’re not alone.

He played college football at Wake Forest, but never believed he’d play in the NFL – just take a look at his recent LinkedIn activity as evidence. He just now updated his account to reflect he’s an NFL quarterback.

Wolford now has an opportunity to secure a playoff berth for the Rams – an opportunity he thought he’d never have.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.