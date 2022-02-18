Rams, Bengals Players React To Odd Super Bowl Intro From The Rock

The pregame ceremonies to Super Bowl LVI had a lot of interesting moments. But none can match the pre-kickoff hype speech given by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The former WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood A-lister surprised everyone by introducing the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals right as the teams were lining up for kickoff. And earlier this week, we got to see how the two teams reacted.

NFL Films posted a video of Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Aaron Donald all seeing The Rock take the field. Taylor was surprised to see him, Burrow wondered if The Rock was going to be joining one of the kick return teams, and Donald heard a teammate tell him that’s what his future acting career will be.

But it was Burrow who got in the last, hilarious take on the scene. “I like his shoes,” Burrow said at the end of the video.

"He's on kickoff return?" Listen to the players react to @TheRock's Super Bowl intro! (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/nXHNcWwL5v — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 17, 2022

The Rock once has dreams of being a professional football player. He was a national champion at the University of Miami but couldn’t get into the NFL. After a failed attempt to join the Canadian Football League, he went into professional wrestling.

As a result, The Rock never got a chance to play in a Super Bowl. But with the success he’s had, he’s gotten front row seats to just about every big sporting event he’s ever attended.

Seems like a pretty fair trade.

Was The Rock’s appearance at Super Bowl LVI the most odd part of the big game?