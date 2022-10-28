Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal.

Since the Browns are currently struggling, it makes sense for them to field offers for Hunt.

Though a deal isn't imminent at this time, Brad Stainbrook of TheOBR.com said the Rams and Browns have held trade talks in recent days.

Stainbrook said the Rams' trade talks with the Browns have not yet "escalated to a serious level."

The Rams recently missed out on acquiring Christian McCaffrey. Acquiring a playmaker like Hunt would make up for that.

Hunt has 263 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and four total touchdowns this season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns would most likely ask for a fourth-round pick in return for Hunt.

The Rams have until Tuesday to get a deal done for Hunt.