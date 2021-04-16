Rams Coach Sean McVay Raves About New QB Matthew Stafford

Given that the Los Angeles Rams gave up two first-round picks to bring Matthew Stafford into the fold, it’s probably implied that Sean McVay is looking forward to coaching him. But isn’t stopping the former Coach of the Year from gushing over Stafford anyway.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show this week, McVay discussed (in exhausting detail) just how good Stafford is at virtually everything. The Rams head coach said he’s “really excited” about working with Stafford and seeing what he can do in his offense.

“When you look at what he can do, you’re able to execute and activate your play actions, your movements, those things,” McVay said. “But when you get into the known-passing [situations] — the third downs, the two-minute drills at the end of the half, end of the game — the way that he’s able to move and manipulate the pocket, the way he’s able to recognize and understand coverage and make all five eligibles come alive, the way that he can create off-schedule, in the pocket, out of the pocket, and just his overall competitiveness and command, those are the things I think he brings to the table.

“When you’re really playing that position, when you’re asked to get through progressions, recognize, read, solve problems protection wise, you’re seeing him do a lot of those things. And to be able to work together, to collaborate, I’m really excited about that collaboration because he’s got a lot of good film and a lot of exposure to different systems that ultimately, you’ll see us bring into our arsenal because it starts with the quarterback always in everything we do.”

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff to pry Matthew Stafford out of Detroit.

In 12 NFL seasons, Stafford threw for over 45,000 yards and 282 touchdowns while completing over 62-percent of his passes. But his Lions teams only reached the playoffs twice while he was there.

Fortunately, the Rams are a win-now team with some of the best positional groups and coaching staffs in the NFL.

Stafford is in the perfect position to succeed and McVay is making it clear that he’ll do everything in his power to make him succeed.