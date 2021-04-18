Rams Executive Comments On The Aaron Donald Situation

Last week, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was accused of assault by a Pittsburgh man named DeVincent Spriggs.

However, when video of the incident emerged, Donald was vindicated and Spriggs apologized. In reality, the All-Pro defensive lineman was trying to break up the fight in which Spriggs was assaulted, not participate in it.

Obviously, this was great news for Donald, who avoided a potentially embarrassing and costly legal battle over a situation where he wasn’t at fault. It’s also great news for the Rams as well.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff addressed the latest findings over the weekend, making it clear that situations like this is why the team wanted to let the legal process play out.

“I think we’re in an era of cell phones and videos,” Demoff said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “I think one of the things, it’s always good to let situations play out. That’s true in a particular time like this, when it appears to vindicate the player, and it’s true, unfortunately, if it hadn’t. I think it’s cliché to say we’ll let the legal process play out. This is one where it may have happened quickly. We will see how it concludes. I think we’ll just continue to let the story unfold the way it is.”

Spriggs’ lawyer, Todd Hollis, publicly issued an apology to Donald after the video evidence showed his client’s original accusations were untrue.

“I wanted to make this statement public,” Hollis told KDKA. “And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he’s gone through, but I clearly know this was not him.”