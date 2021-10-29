Rams Allowing Former Pro Bowl WR To Seek Trade

The Los Angeles Rams new-look passing attack has been very effective, with Matthew Stafford seeding Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods with passes. DeSean Jackson, meanwhile, hasn’t gotten a ton of looks in his first year with the team.

In the third game of the season, Jackson caught three passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, hauling in a 75-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s been very quiet otherwise.

For the year, he’s hauled in eight of his 15 targets for 221 yards and a touchdown. His role has diminished as we go along this season. After one catch for six yards against the New York Giants in Week 6, he had just one target, and no receptions, against the Detroit Lions last week. He played just six total snaps, four on offense, in that game.

Jackson has asked for a trade ahead of next week’s deadline, and his request will be granted. Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Jackson has been given permission to seek a trade, and will be out for Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.

#Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around. https://t.co/8962jQelNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McVay said that Jackson “deserved” the opportunity to look for another spot where his talents can be better utilized. The former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler is in his 14th NFL season.

The question is: will Jackson find a spot that takes him on as a major contributor? In 2019-20, his two-year stint back with the Eagles after stops in Washington and Tampa Bay, he played in just eight total games, averaging about three receptions for 49.4 yards, and catching three touchdowns.

Of course, he’s still very fast, as Rapoport says, and teams with some depth concerns at the position may still find value in his ability to take the lid off of an opposing defense.

Unfortunately for DeSean Jackson, the L.A. Rams don’t appear to be that team right now. He’s currently sixth on the team in receptions, behind Kupp, Woods, Van Jefferson, tight end Tyler Higbee, and running back Darrell Henderson.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

[Ian Rapoport]