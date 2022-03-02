Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald finally got his long-sought Super Bowl ring – moving him into the upper echelon of all-time great NFL defenders. He is now about to get rewarded in a big way.

According to Rams insider Michael J. Duarte, the Rams are discussing a new contract with their all-world defender. He’s currently in the middle of a six-year, $135 million contract he signed in 2018 that includes $87 million guaranteed.

No doubt this next contract will be even more lucrative for the eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First-Team All-Pro. At the age of 30, the contract might run until the end of his NFL career.

Whatever Donald does get, he’ll have more than earned it. On top of his accolades, he has been one of the most disruptive forces on defense of any player since the likes of Reggie White and Bruce Smith.

Naturally, NFL fans are ready to see Donald get paid. Some believe the Rams might as well write the man a blank check:

blank check https://t.co/81752KdT45 — SUPERBOWL CHAMP – alex (@carti_lakers) March 2, 2022

Is a statue in front of SoFi included? https://t.co/z0MwSzBLS9 — Charlie Hiller (@charliehiller) March 2, 2022

give him literally anything he wants. https://t.co/xSGRZWx01U — Alexis Kraft 🇺🇦 (@TheAlexisKraft) March 2, 2022

In eight seasons and 127 games, Aaron Donald has 98 sacks, 150 tackles for loss and 226 QB hits. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and has not finished lower than fifth in the voting for the award since his rookie season.

But for the first few years of his career, Donald’s inability to really make an impact in the postseason made people question whether he’d ever establish himself as an all-time great.

With his big role in the Rams’ Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals though, Donald finally has.

How much money do you think Aaron Donald will get in a new contract?