Rams Elevate 2 Players Before Super Bowl

Eric Weddle on the Rams.Los Angeles, CA - January 30: Rams free safety Eric Weddle waves to fans after the Rams beat the 49ers 20-17 during the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have activated two players from the practice squad in advance of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Safety Eric Weddle and defensive back Blake Countess have been activated and are officially good to go. On the Bengals’ side, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and receiver Trent Taylor have been elevated to the active roster.

Weddle came out of retirement for the Rams for this playoff run only and hasn’t disappointed. He has played in each game and has logged over 130 combined snaps in the past three games.

Weddle also led the team in tackles with nine in L.A.’s 20-17 win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

He’s never won the Super Bowl in his career, but he’s hoping to ride off into the sunset with one on Sunday evening.

Countess hasn’t played much this season, but he remains on the team for depth purposes. He’s played with the Rams from 2016-2018 and had his best season in 2017. For that season, he finished with 25 total tackles (19 solo) along with an interception.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.

