Rams Expected To Have Key Player Back At Practice Thursday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams wound up not trading running back Cam Akers before Tuesday's deadline.

Today, the former second-round pick is reportedly expected to return to practice after missing the last two games for "personal reasons."

While Akers was away, the Rams were discussing potential trades involving the disgruntled back, but ultimately did not find anything to their liking.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the team was working with Akers' agent to bring his client back into the fold, a process that will continue with his participating in practice today.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said yesterday that he was "encouraged" by the conversations he had with Akers and his representation and was looking forward to having the third-year pro back.

“As far as playing on Sunday, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but we’re working through some different things,” McVay said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “After we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward. And we’ll have clarity on that as far as getting him back working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues.”

Akers has played in five games and started two this season, rushing for 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries.