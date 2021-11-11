Rams Fans Will Be Happy With The Latest Matthew Stafford News

In the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game between the Rams and Titans, star quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an ankle injury.

Following the loss, Rams coach Sean McVay made it clear that he wasn’t too worried about Stafford’s outlook for Week 10.

“He came back in and competed well,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “He was sore today, but expect him to be able to take it a day at a time. But I think he’ll be good to go.”

The Rams received more good news on Stafford this Thursday. McVay told reporters that Stafford will not be limited in practice this afternoon.

Stafford received an extra day to rest since the Rams play the 49ers on Monday night.

Matthew Stafford, who suffered an ankle sprain against Titans, will not be limited in practice, McVay said. Center Brian Allen (elbow) will not practice. Coleman Shelton will work in his spot. — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 11, 2021

Stafford struggled last weekend against the Titans, throwing two costly interceptions in the first half. As a result, he blamed himself for the team’s loss.

“I basically spotted them 14 points,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “Just wasn’t good enough early in the game. The turnovers are on me. Our defense played good. If we don’t turn over the ball tonight, we’ve got a chance.”

The Rams will need Stafford to avoid making critical mistakes against the 49ers on Monday night. As long as he’s healthy, he’ll have a strong chance to bounce back.