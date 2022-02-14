The Los Angeles Rams are fearing the worst for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the team fears that Beckham Jr. tore his ACL during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening.

The Rams fear Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, per @AlbertBreer https://t.co/n5wt0fqo9K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 14, 2022

Beckham Jr. suffered a non-contact knee injury after he planted his leg and couldn’t hang onto a pass.

He needed to be helped off the field and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. If this is a torn ACL, it would be the second time Beckham Jr. has torn it in his left knee.

He’s going to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, but this is still a big blow.

“He is really the Neymar of NFL,” one fan tweeted.

“I hope he comes back 100%. But no matter what, he’s a Super Bowl champ,” another fan admitted on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr's non-contact knee injury. this sucks! pic.twitter.com/phpqndadaL — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) February 14, 2022

Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason and will have no shortage of suitors after what he did with the Rams after he was released from the Browns.

He finished with 305 yards and five touchdowns on 27 receptions after signing in L.A. In Cleveland, he only had 232 yards and no touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Before getting injured, Beckham Jr. had 52 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.