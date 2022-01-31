Rams Get Encouraging Super Bowl Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams won the NFC Championship yesterday despite losing dependable tight end Tyler Higbee to a knee injury during the game.

Higbee grabbed a pair of passes for 18 yards in the first quarter, but also left the field in the opening stanza and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. Fortunately, it seems like the Rams caught a break with the extent of his injury.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported this afternoon that Higbee “appears to have avoided any significant damage.” That’s obviously a great sign.

However, the Rams still won’t know Higbee’s status for the Super Bowl for a while.

#Rams TE Tyler Higbee, ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, appears to have avoided any significant damage, source said. However, his availability for the Super Bowl will be up in the air and decided over the next two weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2022

A sixth-year pro out of Western Kentucky, Higbee caught nine passes for 115 yards in the Rams’ three playoff victories. He made 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

If Higbee can’t go in Super Bowl LVI, Kendall Blanton would become the Rams’ TE1. Blanton caught five passes for 57 yards in yesterday’s win over the 49ers and also grabbed a touchdown in the divisional round victory over Tampa Bay.