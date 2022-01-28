The Spun

Rams Get Major Boost Before NFC Title Game vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris stand side-by-side on the sidelines.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy at the right time. With the NFC Championship Game just two days away, Sean McVay had an encouraging update on his roster heading into this weekend.

McVay told reporters that left tackle Andrew Whitworth will be able to play against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed last weekend’s game against the Tampa Bat Buccaneers due to a knee injury.

Rookie linebacker Ernest Jones will also be able to play this Sunday. The South Carolina product was recently designated to return from injured reserve.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson and safety Taylor Rapp are also dealing with injuries this week. However, they’re only being listed as questionable for the NFC Championship Game.

The only bad news at the moment for the Rams is that Joe Noteboom is doubtful with a pectoral injury.

The Rams lost to the 49ers both times this season. McVay’s squad is hoping that it can avenge those losses on the biggest stage possible.

Kickoff for the 49ers-Rams game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

