Rams GM Has Clear Expectation For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angles Rams upgraded its quarterback room this offseason, acquiring Matthew Stafford in exchange for multiple first-round picks and Jared Goff. It’s a move that should help the franchise remain Super Bowl contenders for multiple years.

Rams general manager Les Snead recently discussed the Stafford trade and what his expectations are for the star quarterback.

Even though Stafford is 33 years old, Snead believes the former No. 1 overall pick still has a lot of football left.

“I don’t think we did it thinking two years,” Snead told The Athletic. “Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew (Brees) has done.”

That’s certainly a fair way of looking at it. Over the past few years, aging quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger have been very successful. Why can’t Stafford have similar success when he gets to that stage of his career?

“With quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of these guys have played into their late 30s, for sure,” Snead said, via ProFootballTalk. “So that was definitely the vision with [Stafford].”

Last season, Stafford completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Stafford will now have a better coaching staff and supporting cast around him in Los Angeles. His receiving corps features Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods.

As long as Stafford stays healthy, the Rams should have one of the most explosive offenses in all of football for many years to come.