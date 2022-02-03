The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rams Had Notable Absence At Practice Thursday

Cam Akers on the field.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In just over a week, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the Super Bowl.

Both teams are relatively healthy – which helps explain a deep trip into the postseason. However, there are still a few players on both sides fighting through various injuries.

During the NFC title game, Rams running back Cam Akers left briefly with a shoulder injury. He eventually returned to the game, but the Rams featured backup running back Sony Michel more throughout the game.

While the team’s don’t play this weekend, the Rams did receive some troubling news. Akers was a non-participant at practice for the past two days.

“The Rams held a walk-through today, so their participation is again an estimation. No change from yesterday’s status with any of their starters,” Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson said. “Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers were non-participants again. Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson limited again. Rapp has been out all postseason.”

Akers shocked the football world when he returned from a torn Achilles in just five months. Unfortunately, he picked up another injury during the NFC title game.

Hopefully he’ll be able to get healthy over the next week and participate in the Super Bowl.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.