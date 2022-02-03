In just over a week, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face off in the Super Bowl.

Both teams are relatively healthy – which helps explain a deep trip into the postseason. However, there are still a few players on both sides fighting through various injuries.

During the NFC title game, Rams running back Cam Akers left briefly with a shoulder injury. He eventually returned to the game, but the Rams featured backup running back Sony Michel more throughout the game.

While the team’s don’t play this weekend, the Rams did receive some troubling news. Akers was a non-participant at practice for the past two days.

“The Rams held a walk-through today, so their participation is again an estimation. No change from yesterday’s status with any of their starters,” Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson said. “Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers were non-participants again. Taylor Rapp and Van Jefferson limited again. Rapp has been out all postseason.”

Akers shocked the football world when he returned from a torn Achilles in just five months. Unfortunately, he picked up another injury during the NFC title game.

Hopefully he’ll be able to get healthy over the next week and participate in the Super Bowl.