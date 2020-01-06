Rams Have Made A Decision On Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Wade Phillips has been let go by the Los Angeles Rams after three seasons as defensive coordinator.

Last year, Phillips helped engineer Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl by running one of the top defenses in the league. Now, he’s out of a job.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry first reported the news.

Filed to ESPN: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will not return to the Rams next seasons, per sources. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 6, 2020

Phillips himself confirmed he is out on Twitter moments ago. It doesn’t sound like the 72-year-old assistant is ready to retire either.

“I still want to coach and feel I can contribute,” Phillips wrote.

I have been informed by the Rams that my contract will not be renewed.

I want to thank them for the opportunity to be a part of their success the last 3years. Most of all I want to thank the players who I loved workings with. I still want to coach and feel I can contribute. — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 6, 2020

Phillips is a slightly above-average head coach (82-64 career record) but an elite defensive coordinator. Before his three-year stint in LA, he helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 by shutting down Tom Brady and then Cam Newton in the playoffs.

Someone will hire Phillips to run their defense this offseason.