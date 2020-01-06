The Spun

Rams Have Made A Decision On Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips

Wade Phillips on the sideline with the Los Angeles Rams.LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Wade Phillips has been let go by the Los Angeles Rams after three seasons as defensive coordinator.

Last year, Phillips helped engineer Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl by running one of the top defenses in the league. Now, he’s out of a job.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry first reported the news.

Phillips himself confirmed he is out on Twitter moments ago. It doesn’t sound like the 72-year-old assistant is ready to retire either.

“I still want to coach and feel I can contribute,” Phillips wrote.

Phillips is a slightly above-average head coach (82-64 career record) but an elite defensive coordinator. Before his three-year stint in LA, he helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 by shutting down Tom Brady and then Cam Newton in the playoffs.

Someone will hire Phillips to run their defense this offseason.


