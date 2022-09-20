Rams Have Placed Veteran Player On Injured Reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams suffered a plethora of injuries in their win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday.

For starters, the Rams lost offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to a broken ankle. They also lost defensive backs Troy Hill and Cobie Durant.

Durant suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Hill, meanwhile, sustained a groin injury.

When asked about Hill's injury, Rams head coach Sean McVay said, "It did look like it was a pretty good groin injury that he suffered."

This injury was serious enough that Los Angeles placed Hill on injured reserve this Tuesday.

Hill started off the season with eight tackles and an interception in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. In Week 2, he played just 21 snaps due to his groin injury.

With Hill and Durant banged up at the moment, the Rams will need David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell to step up at cornerback.