Rams Update Status Of 2 All-Pro Players For Sunday’s Game At Texans

The Los Angeles Rams are big road favorites against the Houston Texans entering the weekend. SI Sportsbook has L.A. as 16-point favorites as of now.

The Rams may need to overcome some pretty big absences if they’re to win this one by two or three scores. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, a franchise stalwart, is out after having a “recent treatment on his knee,” Sean McVay said, via ProFootballTalk.

The 39-year old, who has been with L.A., missed the entire week of practice. He isn’t expected to be out long term, but any left tackle injury is notable. Joe Noteboom, a fourth-year player out of TCU, will likely step in for him.

He may not be the only former All-Pro out for L.A. Jalen Ramsey, the team’s superstar cornerback, was out on Friday with an illness. He’s questionable to go on Sunday.

Rams rule out Andrew Whitworth; Jalen Ramsey is questionable. https://t.co/Gd2eWnmG8F — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 29, 2021

Whitworth, who turns 40 in December, has played an impressive 95-percent of the Rams’ offensive snaps this year. Ramsey is at 96-percent for the Rams’ defense, and has been in on a good chunk of the team’s special teams plays as well.

He’s been quite durable during his NFL career, missing just five games over his five-plus NFL seasons with L.A. and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start once again for the Texans on Sunday. Not facing the ballhawking Ramsey, or potentially Robert Rochell or Jordan Fuller—two other questionable defensive backs for L.A.—would be a big lift for him, but the Rams should be prohibitive favorites in any case.

[ProFootballTalk]