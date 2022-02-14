Rams Legend Shoots Down The Sean McVay Rumors

Is Sean McVay really going to step away from coaching and head to the broadcast booth? Rams legend Eric Dickerson isn’t buying it.

During an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” Monday, one day after he watched McVay lead the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI, Dickerson laughed at the idea that the 36-year-old is ready to step away.

“Not happening. Not gonna happen, please. He loves coaching too much,” Dickerson said. “He loves being a head coach. He loves coaching. He loves football. There’s no passion being in the booth.”

Following last night’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay was asked by NFL Network if he was contemplating retiring. After saying no, he tried to shift focus onto what his team had just accomplished.

“I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re gonna enjoy tonight,” McVay said.

It would be stunning if McVay chose to walk away at such a young age when he was on top of the coaching world.

However, the fact he is only 36 means that if he did want to try his hand at broadcasting, he’d still be plenty young enough to come back to the sideline if he got the itch to coach again.