Rams Linebacker Is Reportedly Set To Undergo Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams retained a lot of their core players from last year's title-winning team. But one linebacker is set for a potentially long layoff to start the campaign.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rams linebacker Travin Howard is set to undergo core muscle surgery from Dr. William Meyers. Howard had previously been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a groin injury.

The surgery is slated for early this week, which bodes well for Howard's return timetable. Rapoport speculated that the timing of the surgery gives him "a solid chance" of being back to full strength in time for the season.

But some fans in the comments are reluctant to accept that timetable. A few pointed out that their own core muscle injuries took 2-3 months to recover from.

Travin Howard was a seventh round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. But he did not debut for the team until the 2019 season.

Howard has been used almost exclusively on special teams thus far in his career. He's played in 28 games, starting two, and has 43 tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

During the Rams' Super Bowl run, he started two games at linebacker and was a backup in the NFC Championship Game. He finished the postseason with 10 tackles, one interception and three passes defended.

Will Travin Howard return to the Rams before Week 1?