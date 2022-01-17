The Los Angeles Rams are bringing in some big name reinforcements for their playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Last week the Rams added 13-year veteran safety Eric Weddle to their team ahead of the playoff game. Today, the officially activated Weddle off of their practice squad so he can play tonight.

Weddle is a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First-Team All-Pro. He was voted to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team and missed just seven games in his entire NFL career.

Weddle last played for the Rams in the 2019 season. He retired after the season at the age of 35.

The #Rams have officially elevated formerly retired S Eric Weddle from the practice squad to play tonight. DB Blake Countess, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

But with an injury to starting safety Jordan Fuller, the Rams needed reinforcements that Weddle was more than happy to offer. The 37-year-old safety is now set to play in his first NFL game in over two years.

He joins a Rams team that ranked in the middle of the pack for defense in 2021. The strength of the Rams is in their offense, which ranked in the top 10 this past season.

Going up against another strong offense in the Arizona Cardinals will already be a challenge. If the Rams want to win this one and advance to the Divisional Round, they need their secondary to be as stout as possible.

Will Eric Weddle make an impact for the Rams in the playoffs tonight?

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.