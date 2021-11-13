When the Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one year deal, the majority of the NFL world thought he’d be a luxury for their offense. Fast forward a few days later, and it appears the Rams truly need Beckham in order to make a Super Bowl run.

On Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter unfortunately announced that Rams wideout Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL. The injury occurred during Friday’s practice.

Woods has been such an integral part of the Rams’ offense this season, hauling in 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns through Week 9. Now, the Rams will have to find a way to replace his production.

On the bright side, Beckham should immediately have a chance to slide into the No. 2 wide receiver spot on the Rams’ depth chart.

Even though Beckham signed with the Rams just two days ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said the All-Pro wide receiver will make his debut with the club on Monday night against the 49ers.

Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t want to reveal his plan for Beckham while speaking to the media on Friday.

“We’ll see,” McVay said, via Sports Illustrated. “We will take it a day at a time. …If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go.”

All eyes will be on Beckham when the Rams take on the 49ers on Monday night.