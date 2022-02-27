With no draft picks in the first 100 NFL Draft selections, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be in no hurry to attend the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams informed the NFL that general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay will not be attending the Combine this week. Per the report, it’s part of a new initiative by the Rams to focus on analytics rather than in-person physical evaluations.

The Rams don’t have a pick in the first or second round and barring a trade won’t be drafting anyone until the end of the third round at the earliest. So it might be a waste of time in some sense.

NFL fans seem to agree that it’s pretty unnecessary for the Rams to attend given their draft position. They feel that the Rams have their own process now and the fact that they just won the Super Bowl with it justifies the stance they’re taking:

There are two schools of thought here – this process already paid off, as they won their championship; there's no way to know if this paid off until we see if there are consequences down the road. https://t.co/vqISAKy4bW — Johnny Machiavelli (@DUVAL_DOOM) February 27, 2022

Lmao the rams don’t care about them picks https://t.co/scJa4vMZTS — Spencer (@ShowTimeRUMBLE) February 27, 2022

Would be like me going to a McLaren dealership anyway. Not enough capital to make it worth while. https://t.co/hGmWBZT7hK — Lundar (Jason) (@MadCityViking) February 27, 2022

I see no issue here. So many teams make bad picks based on the Combine. https://t.co/tgps26Mzx3 — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) February 27, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams traded their 2022 first-round pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. During the 2021 season, they traded their 2022 second-round pick for Von Miller.

Both of those moves had a huge impact on the Rams hoisting the Lombardi Trophy just two weeks ago. It’s safe to say their process has been vindicated.

Will the Rams regret not sending their top brass to the NFL Combine?