Rams Make Official Decision On Von Miller For MNF Vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams will have not just one, but two new faces on the field against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

A short while before kick off, the Rams announced that recently acquired pass rusher Von Miller is active for tonight’s NFC West game. The former Super Bowl MVP will make his Rams debut alongside wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined the team earlier this week.

While Beckham was expected to suit up on Monday night, Miller’s active status wasn’t confirmed until tonight. The Denver Broncos traded the three-time All-Pro to the Rams a full two weeks ago, but he hasn’t been able to play because of an ankle injury.

Miller is clearly healthy enough to play now and will do his best to wreak havoc on the Niners offense.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. + OLB Von Miller are set to make their Rams debut. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 16, 2021

Miller hasn’t played since a Week 7 game between the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns. However, before he went down with an ankle injury, he was playing well.

Through seven games, Miller tallied 4.5 sacks in his first action since the 2019 campaign. Although not on the same pace as his All-Pro days, the 32-year-old veteran is still a nuisance to play against.

In Los Angeles, Miller will have the chance to line up alongside multi-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The two will form the bulk of the Rams fearsome defensive front that should be one of the team’s strengths for the rest of the year.

While Miller prepares generate chaos on defense, Beckham will hope to make an impact on the other side of the ball. In his first game since leaving the Cleveland Browns, the three-time Pro Bowler will provide Matthew Stafford with yet another talented pass-catcher.

Miller and Beckham will make their Rams’ debuts shortly after the game against the 49ers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET.