Rams Make Significant Running Back Decision

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During the Los Angeles Rams' season opener, rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury. He has been on injured reserve ever since.

On Wednesday, the Rams designated Williams to return from injured reserve. This move signifies the start of his 21-day practice window.

With Cam Akers' days in Los Angeles numbered, Williams has a legitimate chance to make an impact on Sean McVay's squad.

If Williams is cleared for action, the Rams could insert him into their lineup as early as this Sunday.

Williams was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of this year's draft. In his final season at Notre Dame, he had 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Not only would Williams give the Rams another pass catcher on third down, he'd provide them a trustworthy pass blocker against the blitz.

The Rams should have an official update on Williams later this year.