Report: Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. Have ‘Mutual Interest’ In New Deal

Both the Los Angeles Rams and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would like to get a deal done together.

Both parties liked how this past season one and want to keep the relationship going.

“Odell Beckham Jr. is another key one (that they’d like to bring back),” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said. “Before he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, it certainly looked like he was going to be in the conversation for Super Bowl MVP. Of course, he had the injury, had the successful surgery and the Rams do want him back and there is mutual interest there.”

Rapoport also went on to report that the timeline makes it a little complicated. Beckham isn’t expected to be ready to play until November of next season.

That means that he’ll miss upwards of two months and be placed on the PUP list until he comes back.

It’s risky for any team to sign him but if he plays the way he did with the Rams, he’d likely be worth the risk.

During the regular season, Beckham had 305 yards and five touchdowns off 27 receptions. In the playoffs, he upped his game to another level with 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

It remains to be seen when these contract negotiations start.