Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams had to battle the Minnesota Vikings without left tackle Andrew Whitworth. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas morning.

Whitworth had to miss Week 16 due to his positive test, but his absence from the team didn’t last very long.

On Thursday, the Rams officially activated Whitworth from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he’s officially eligible to play this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

As of now, the Rams are on track to have all five of their Week 1 starters on the offensive line ready to go.

LA Rams Transactions:

The Rams used a combination of Dave Edwards and Alaric Jackson at left tackle this past Sunday.

Whitworth shared his thoughts on Edwards and Jackson’s performances earlier this week.

“I knew Dave would do a good job. He’s played a lot of football. Alaric is a guy that Rob Havenstein and I have poured into all year and really think a lot of,” Whitworth wrote, via the Los Angeles Times. “We think he can be a really good football player, so it was awesome for me to see him go out there and execute. I’m really happy for him, and I reached out to him after the game and told him so.”

Now that Whitworth is back in the mix, the Rams’ offensive line should feel fairly comfortable about their depth heading into the playoffs.