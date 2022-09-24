Rams Place Wide Receiver On Injured Reserve

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

After missing the first two games of the regular season due to a knee injury, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve.

Jefferson underwent multiple knee surgeries in the offseason. The second procedure took place after he tweaked his knee in training camp.

Clearly, Jefferson's knee hasn't fully healed yet.

Since the Rams placed Jefferson on injured reserve, they'll be without the Florida product for at least the next four weeks.

In addition to placing Jefferson on injured reserve, the Rams signed defensive back Grant Haley to their active roster, activated wide receiver Jacob Harris from their practice squad and signed linebacker Keir Thomas to their practice squad.

Of course, the big news here is that Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve.

Jefferson played a key role on the Rams last season, hauling in 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

The Rams will need Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson to carry their passing game during Jefferson's absence. That shouldn't really be an issue considering Kupp has 24 receptions and 236 receiving yards in just two games.