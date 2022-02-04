Rams Player Plans To Retire After The Super Bowl

Rams safety Eric Weddle plans to retire for a second time following the Super Bowl next Sunday.

He came out of a two-year retirement to help the Rams when their secondary was banged up heading into the playoffs.

In just two games, he’s been a key cog back deep and has logged over 50 snaps in each one. He also led the team with nine tackles in their 20-17 win over the 49ers last Sunday.

Weddle went onto AM 570 LA Sports this past week and confirmed that this is it for him.

“It’s so singular focus because I know this is it, right? This is a chance of a lifetime to be able to be here with these guys and come back,” Weddle said.

The Rams will take on the Bengals in the Super Bowl next Sunday as the game will take place at SoFi Stadium. This will be the second consecutive year that the host city will have a team playing in the big game.

Weddle has never won a Super Bowl in his career, but he’s hoping to ride off into the sunset with one on Feb. 13. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.