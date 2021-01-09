Rams Reportedly Decide On Starting QB For Game vs. Seahawks

Sean McVay kept the Rams’ quarterback situation as quiet and discreet as possible leading up to Saturday’s wild card round versus the Seahawks – and for good reason.

Los Angeles will reportedly start backup John Wolford against Seattle Saturday afternoon. Jared Goff is active, and will serve as the backup. Read into that what you will.

Goff still isn’t 100 percent after undergoing thumb surgery just two weeks ago. Wolford started last week in the Rams’ regular-season finale as a result.

There could be an underlying message here, though. McVay has clearly been frustrated with Goff’s play this season, and he’s not going to risk trotting out a “limited” Goff in a playoff game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told me John Wolford will be the starting quarterback today versus the Seahawks with Jared Goff backing him up just two weeks after Goff had thumb surgery @NFLonFOX #scoopage — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 9, 2021

John Wolford made his first-ever NFL start last Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 57.8 percent of his throws for 231 yards with no touchdowns and one pick.

Wolford adds another element to the Rams’ offensive attack thanks to his rushing abilities. The Wake Forest alum carried the rock six times for 56 yards against the Cardinals. Expect to see plenty of quarterback keepers against the Seahawks Saturday evening.

Seattle’s defense this season isn’t the same we’ve grown accustomed to seeing over the years. The bottom line is the Seahawks are vulnerable, especially at both the offensive and defensive line. The Rams have a defense capable of disrupting Russell Wilson and the Seattle passing game.

The question then becomes is Wolford capable of avoiding turnovers and managing the Rams offense? We’ll find out shortly.

Tune into FOX at 4:40 p.m. ET to catch the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks in the opening game of the NFC’s wild card round.