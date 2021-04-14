Rams Release Statement Regarding Aaron Donald Situation

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is facing some pretty serious charges stemming from an alleged assault that took place recently. And you’d better believe that the NFL and Rams higher-ups are paying attention.

In a statement from the team via NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Rams said they are “aware of the reports” that have been released. The team said they will be collecting information but have no further comment.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald,” the team said. “We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

A Pittsburgh attorney representing DeVincent Spriggs announced on Wednesday that he plans to file criminal charges on Donald for an alleged attack on his client this past Sunday. The incident allegedly happened at an after-hours club between 3 and 4 a.m. EST on Sunday morning.

Among the injuries Spriggs received were a concussion, a swollen eye and an arm injury. He needed over a dozen stitches on his head.

Statement from the #Rams regarding Aaron Donald: “We are aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 14, 2021

If arrested and formally charged with any crimes, there’s a strong likelihood that the NFL will punish Aaron Donald for violating their personal conduct policy. A suspension lasting several games could be in his future whether he gets found guilty or not.

In his seven-year career, Donald has missed just two games. That number could double depending on what happens in the months to come.

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He just won it again this past year after posting 13.5 sacks in yet another All-Pro season. He was a key component in the Rams making the playoffs and upsetting the rival Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation and report on any significant updates.