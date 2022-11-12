Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown.

Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The Rams' decision to release Brown gives them space to activate running back Kyren Williams from injured reserve. The talented rookie from Notre Dame has been out since the season opener.

Additionally, the Rams activated defensive back Quentin Lake and offensive guard Coleman Shelton.

This is tough news for Brown, who had just 34 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards this season.

Brown will have to look elsewhere for a home in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2015, he has rushed for 1,347 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The Rams will most likely lean on Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr. and Kyren Williams at running back for the remainder of the season.