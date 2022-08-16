Rams Released Quarterback On Tuesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NFL rosters need to be trimmed down to 85 players by this Tuesday afternoon. Moments ago, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with five players.

The Rams have waived quarterback Luis Perez, punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

Perez, 27, signed with the Rams in July after an impressive stint with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

In nine USFL games, Perez completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,200 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception.

With Perez no longer on the depth chart, the Rams have John Wolford and Bryce Perkins backing up Matthew Stafford.

Perez has struggled to find a long-term home in the NFL, but at least he has a few more weeks to latch on with another team.

With two weeks remaining in the preseason, time is running out for Perez to receive any live reps before Week 1.