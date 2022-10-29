Rams Reportedly Interested In Notable Wide Receiver Trade

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams could improve their receiving corps before the trade deadline next Tuesday.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Rams are interested in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks.

Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans. He's under contract through the 2024 season.

The Rams actually had Cooks on their roster from 2018-2019. The speedster had 122 catches for 1,787 yards and seven touchdowns.

Per the report from ProFootballTalk, Cooks is open to a reunion with the Rams.

"As one league source has suggested, Cooks could be willing to soften the guarantee for 2023 in order to escape the Texans and return to the Rams," Florio reported. "Also, the Texans could eat some of the 2023 guaranteed salary in order to get the draft pick they’re looking for."

The Rams apparently want a speed receiver to "open up" their offense. Cooks would certainly check off that box.

A trade involving the Rams and Texans might be tough to pull off due to Cooks' contract. We can't dismiss this possibility though.

The Rams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to execute a trade.