Rams Reportedly Make Decision On Matthew Stafford

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It appears the band is getting back together in Los Angeles. Moments ago, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced the Rams' plans for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary by the third day of the league year, per ESPN's report.

Stafford will earn a combined $62 million guaranteed from the option bonus and 2024 salary.

In the event the Rams don't want to pick up Stafford's option, they could designate him as a post-June 1 cap casualty. It doesn't sound like that'll happen, especially since head coach Sean McVay is coming back.

Stafford only appeared in nine games for the Rams this season. He had 2,087 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Last season, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl. The former No. 1 overall pick really elevated his game in the postseason.

With McVay and Stafford back for another season, the Rams will try to squeeze at least one more playoff run out of their aging roster.