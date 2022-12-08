Rams Reportedly Make Thursday Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Rams made a splash this week, claiming quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers. It was a move the defending champions had to make, especially after losing Matthew Stafford to an injury.

Even though Mayfield was claimed by the Rams just two days ago, there's a legitimate chance he'll suit up for tonight's game against the Raiders.

In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Mayfield is expected to be active. However, it's unclear if he'll start.

"His role will depend in part on how John Wolford (questionable, neck) is feeling," Pelissero said. "Mayfield got in Tuesday night and is up to speed on the full game plan."

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that he's "working through" Mayfield's status for Thursday night.

The Rams don't have a lot of intriguing options at quarterback. For the past few games, Bryce Perkins and John Wolford have been leading the offense.

Mayfield, meanwhile, last played for the Panthers. He struggled in Carolina, completing 57.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kickoff for the Rams-Raiders game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.