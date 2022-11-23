Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback.

On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad.

Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

In 2021, Cookus signed with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL. One year later, he was selected by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL.

Cookus could end up being the backup quarterback for the Rams this Sunday.

John Wolford, the primary backup for the Rams, is currently dealing with a neck injury. He would have been in line to start this weekend since Stafford is banged up.

At the moment, Bryce Perkins is projected to start this Sunday for the Rams. He had 64 passing yards and 39 rushing yards in a loss last weekend.

The Rams will release their first injury report of Week 12 later this Wednesday.