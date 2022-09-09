Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

IRVINE, CA - AUGUST 06: A general view of a helmet and gloves during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on August 06, 2022, at UC Irvine in Irvine, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury.

Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.

Yates added that Williams could be out for up to six weeks. That'd be a tough pill to swallow.

The Rams selected Williams in the fifth round of this year's draft. In his final season at Notre Dame, he had 1,361 yards and 17 touchdowns from scrimmage.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has raved about Williams throughout the offseason.

"He’s not afraid. He has great contact balance and a low center of gravity to get up through people,” McVay said, via On3. “He has good technique. One thing I really like about his game — you could see the things that Tommy Rees and those guys at Notre Dame were asking of him was very translatable to the NFL. … It makes it an easier eval, and that’s one of the things we saw with him. We’ll find out when it gets live, but he’s shown he’s capable.”

With Williams out for at least a few weeks, the Rams will need to lean on Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers.

Akers was pretty much nonexistent in the Rams' season opener. Perhaps his role will increase now that Williams is hurt.